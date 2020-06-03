Freeport religious groups to hold peaceful, non-violent protest and motorcade

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Ministerial Fellowship Alliance and the Freeport Clergy Group are set to hold a "drive-around" protest Wednesday evening through the city.



According to a press release, the demonstration is to unite the historically black and historically white churches together in support of racial justice in Freeport and across the nation.



The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Taylor Park in Freeport, with the motorcade leaving at 5:00 pm from there.



The route for the demonstration will be distributed at the event.



Organizers say they share the outrage and anguish that many have expressed in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protest is meant to decrying the injustice of racism and white supremacy in the city and nation.

The two organizations add the motorcade is to be a peaceful, non-violent demonstration.



