Ben & Jerry’s releases statement on George Floyd’s death

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WREX) — Ben & Jerry's released a statement on the death of George Floyd where the company named for actions the federal government should take.

In the statement, Ben & Jerry's called Floyd's death "the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning."

Four years ago, Ben & Jerry's voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Today, it released a list of action items:

The president should denounce white supremacists and not use his Twitter feed to promote or normalize their ideas. Congress should study the effects on slavery and discrimination since 1619, when African slaves arrived in America, and recommend solutions. Create a national task force to draft bipartisan legislation aimed to end racial violence and increase police accountability. The Department of Justice should reinvigorate its Civil Rights Division and reinstate federal policies to protect civil rights.

"Unless and until white America is willing to collectively acknowledge its privilege, take responsibility for its past and impact on the present and commit to creating a future steeping in justice, the list of names that George Floyd has been added to will never end," the statement said.

"We have to use this moment to accelerate our nation's long journey toward justice and a more perfect union," Ben & Jerry's said.