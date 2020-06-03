AMC Theatres may not survive the COVID-19 pandemic, company says

ROCKFORD (WREX) —AMC, the movie theater chain, warned it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC operates two theaters in the Rockford area- on in Machesney Park and one on E. State St. Without the AMC, there would be no movie theaters that host regular screenings.

All AMC theater's shutdown when the pandemic began and will remain closed through the rest of June. These closures mean AMC has been unable to make money.

The company said it plans to reopen this summer if allowed and has enough money to do so. If the theaters can't reopen, it will need to borrow more money to run, AMC said.

Many entertainment companies released their movies directly to viewers on-demand like The Invisible Man or through streaming services like Onward's release on Disney+.