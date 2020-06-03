More than 20 people died in a 12-hour period in Chicago

CHICAGO (WREX) — More than 20 people were shot and killed in a 12-hour period that ended early Wednesday in Chicago.

Chicago has seen a rise in gun violence since Memorial Day weekend and as the city responds to the death of George Floyd.

More than 20 people died while another 60 people suffered gunshot wounds, the AP reported.

Many of these deaths and shootings are related to the violent protests that put the city on lockdown.

In the last two years, shootings and gun violence dropped in Chicago, according to the AP.

The recent violence puts the city on a dangerous pace to exceed the number of total shootings in those years.