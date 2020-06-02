Winnebago County announces 26 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO CO (WREX) — Winnebago County Public Health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new recoveries today.

Health officials did not report any additional deaths.

Today's numbers brings the total number of cases to 2,309 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Public Health Department announced 1,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 additional deaths.

There are now 122,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 5,525 deaths.