Streets near the White House shut down, guarded after protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The streets around the White House were shut down after protests over the death of George Floyd on Tuesday morning.

A mix of Secret Service officiers and FBI agents currently guard the streets surrounding the White House.

Overnight, a new fence surrounded Lafayetter Park and along 17th St at Pennslyvania Ave. Both of these areas have been focal points for protests.

Workers are still boarding up businesses in the area and attempting to remove graffiti from federal buildings.