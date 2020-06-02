 Skip to Content

What Blackout Tuesday means for those in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Social media can be used as a platform to interact and engage with one another, but on Tuesday many are using it in a different way.

You may have seen dark photos or resources on how to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement posted on social media. It's called Blackout Tuesday and some say it's not about being silent online but about bringing minority voices to the forefront.

"We yearn for these types of opportunities, to have our community stand behind us and support us," said Rockford resident Gina Meeks. "This is an opportunity to really hear what black people are saying, to really listen and to really take that opportunity to show your support in ways that you've never shown it before."

The movement was initially started by music brands to pause usual business operations on Tuesday and instead direct the focus on racial injustice. It has since spread all across social media and to people in Rockford.

"You have to resist the norm, not resist the police. Don't resist those situations. You have to resist the normal. You have to be willing to go against that grain to get it done," said The Parlour Barbershop and Haberdashery Owner and Barber Anthony Leon.

Leon says coming together as a community speaks volumes.

"You have to talk about it. It's a must. It's a must for us to press forward as a society. It's a must to talk about," said Leon.

"For me, I think it starts with educating yourself on the black experience. You experience some type of microaggression on a daily basis being a black person," said Meeks.

Hoping to spark a change for minorities with the support of all people.

Leon adds that he hopes to see the conversation continue on and outside of social media after Tuesday.

