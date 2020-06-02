Strong storms possible tonight and tomorrow as summer heat relaxes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A breath of cooler air enters the Stateline overnight, and while that will get rid of the 90 degree weather and high humidity, the cool air may spark scattered showers and storms.

Overnight storms:

The Stateline is on the edge of seeing severe storms late overnight.

Storms erupt this evening in Minnesota and Wisconsin ahead of a cold front, which brings the cooler air to us. The way the atmosphere is set up this evening should keep the most intense storms to our north, even through tonight. The worst of the severe weather looks to hit in an area from southern Minnesota to central Wisconsin. These storms will stay north of the Stateline through early tonight.

2 rounds of storms are possible, but the first may be fizzling out upon arrival, and the second looks to fire up south of I-88.

After midnight, the line of strong to severe storms approaches the Stateline. However, these storms should be weakening, as the atmosphere isn't set up well to keep them going further south. If anything, we may see severe weather keep heading east into Michigan by morning.

By sunrise, rain and storms arrive locally, if they are able to hold together. After rumbling through early, the storms may perk back up again after 9 am. Areas south of I-88 should stay alert, as a marginal risk for severe weather is possible.

Stay alert south of I-88 after the middle of the morning, as a very slight risk for severe weather is possible.

There's a better chance that the storms fire up well to the south of I-80, so the odds are good that the morning may stay fairly quiet in the Stateline after the early morning storms.

After the 2 possible rounds of storms, the rest of Wednesday looks quiet and sunny.

Slightly cooler:

The rest of the week won't be as humid as today, and the weekend looks very dry.

Once the chance for rain ends, temperatures will be down a little. Tuesday reached 92°, while Wednesday falls to the middle 80's. The weather will be slightly less humid as well.

Thursday rises back close to 90°, but may fall just short. While the heat creeps back up again, the humidity remains lower like Wednesday.

By Friday, we fall back again to the middle 80's. A chance for isolated showers and storms develops by Friday afternoon.

Comfortable weekend:

Temperatures cool a little further Saturday and Sunday. We'll see highs in low 80's. Unlike this week, humidity will drop a ton this weekend, leading to warm and comfortable conditions. The weather remains dry and sunny over the weekend.

The weather starts heating up and getting more humid early next week, with chances for showers and storms.