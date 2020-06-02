Six Atlanta police officers charged with excessive force

ATLANTA (AP) — Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after they used excessive force on two college students during a protest on Saturday.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference Tuesday.

The incident on Saturday night gained attention after a video was posted online and shared on local news.

The video shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounded a car driven by a man with a woman passenger.

The officers used stun guns on both the woman and the man.

Five of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, in addition to other charges. Two of the officers were fired earlier this week.