Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 2

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On June 2, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors met in game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Raptors brought a 1-0 series lead into the game and looked to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on their home court. Instead, the two-time defending champion Warriors won, 109-104, to even the series. VanVleet had a strong performance with 17 points and 3 steals to help lead a comeback, but the Warriors just had too much that night.

"They came out firing," VanVleet said of the Warriors that game. "Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] came out on a different level. I think Boogie [Cousins] had a good game that game. We just couldn't make a shot. I think that was them bouncing back like, we've been here before. That was their answer to that. I just remember being ultra-aggressive in that game. Trying to find a way. I think we were down, made a comeback and they ended up closing us out. After that one we just looked ahead to Oakland."

Some of Fred's inner circle shared their perspectives on game two.

Jordan Hardy (Fly Guy Films Owner and Fred's friend): "We didn't expect them to lose, though. It was like, it is what it is. It's 1-1. We still have a chance. We still have five games after that. It wasn't really a bummer to us, but we kind of did expect him to perform as well as he did."

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "I wasn't going into it thinking they were going to sweep them all four games. It's a game of runs."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "Losing that game made him want to go even harder for the next time they met up. That's one of the things about him. You lose, you get back up and fight even harder."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "He did a great job on Steph Curry the whole series. That dude is going to get hot sometimes. Teams make shots. And that is the Warriors. They were going to get hot. They weren't going to keep missing. Throughout the length of this series, the defense and tenacity of the Raptors took over them. The crazy thing about all of this is Fred really hasn't learned anything new about defense since he was in high school. It's all about heart. Same thing and just the point that coach Ott at Auburn taught him principles that he took to the NBA, I think that speaks volumes as well."

One year ago, the Raptors and Warriors were all knotted up at a game a piece, with the series shifting west to Oakland. Game 3 of the series was June 5 last year. Tune in this Friday night on 13 News at 10 for a game 3 edition of Rockford's Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals.