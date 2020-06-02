Follow protesters as they gather against Rockford Police violence

7:07 p.m. Anthony Fort Jr, of Rockford, attended both the protests on Saturday and today.

Fort spoke to the group after they returned to Haskell and encouraged the group to stay at the park or go home.

According to Fort, his speech came after years of hearing black people get blamed for violence.

"I'm sick and tired of the reputation black people get," Fort said. "Anything we're in a big group and something happens, black people get blamed."

"I heard a lot of people say 'We're gonna march, but where are we going?'" Fort said. "I don't want to go back to District 1 so we have to think 'Where can we go for it to mean something?"

7 p.m. "I never want my daughter to be George Floyd," Ashley D Williams, who is at the protest, said. "She's already been subjected to racism and I don't want her to go through that again."

Williams just feels hurt. "You can't be angry all the time; eventually the hurt sets in," she said.

"We want change," the crowds chant as they return to Haskell Park.

Speakers again asked protesters to disperse in order to avoid violence.

You can watch live coverage of the protests on the WREX Facebook page.

6:30 p.m. Protesters gather against Rockford Police violence and the larger issue of police violence following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

Protesters started gathering at Haskell Park before the 5 p.m. protest against Rockford Police violence.

The gathering at Haskell Park ended a little after 6 p.m. at Haskell Park. A speaker at the protest discouraged people from marching once the protest ended.

Speakers at the protest reiterated that they wanted the protests and demonstrations to remain peaceful, according to WREX reporters at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the crowd spilled onto the streets of downtown Rockford.

"No justice, no peace," the crowds shouted as they marched.

Protesters left Haskell Park and marched down Church Street before turning south onto Wyman St.

A smaller group split off onto Court St and towards the Rockford Police District 1.

A speaker within the crowd said the group would be returning to Haskell Park, where the group is now headed, to keep the protest peaceful.

You can watch live coverage of the protests on the WREX Facebook page.