Rockford Restaurant celebrates one year anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During a time where many businesses are struggling, one Rockford restaurant finds a reason to celebrate.

Ronit's Kitchen celebrates its one year anniversary at Rockford's Indoor City Market.

Owner Ronit Golan started her journey seven years ago at the outdoor market.

"I came to the outdoor market, and I just loved the atmosphere," Golan said. "I said to my husband, maybe this is a way for me to start selling my baked and cooked products."

Golan quickly became a staple at the outdoor market over the next few years. Her good food and hard work earned her a new home at the indoor market in 2019.

The first year of any business can be difficult, but Golan attributes her success to a strong personality.

"I'm stubborn," Golan said. "Ask my husband, ask anyone that knows me, I'm a very stubborn person. When I set my mind to something, I have to do it."

Golan hopes year two will bring a second, larger location with full restaurant service.