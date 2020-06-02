Rockford receives no reports of looting overnight, credits continued vigilance

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department received no reports of looting in the community last night, according to a Facebook post from the City of Rockford.



The city credits residents and business owners for their continued vigilance.



In the post, the city says they are aware of another protest planned for today and it supports peaceful protests and an individuals right to express their frustration and anger.



However, it does not condone violence, destruction and looting, and is encouraging demonstrators to express themselves safely and peacefully.

Mayor Tom McNamara reached out to the organizers and is hoping that he and Police Chief Dan O’Shea can meet with them to begin dialogue ahead of the protest, according to the post.



The protest, hosted by Rockford Youth Activism, is set to take place at 5:00 p.m. at Haskell Park in Rockford.







Organizers say the demonstration is to condemn the acts of police brutality committed on May 30, to demand justice for all past victims of violence at the hands of Rockford police, and to support the demands released by the group on June 1.

13 WREX will be on the scene of the protest with coverage online and on air.