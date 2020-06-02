Rockford youth take an active role in weekend protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chaos, violence and turmoil continue to spread across America. Rockford was no exception.

People of all ages attended the protests in Rockford on Saturday afternoon. Community youth not only attended, but actively marched, protested and spoke.

"Our youth: we hear them, we see them, we recognize them," Cassandra Rosetry, a local community advocate, said.

From the COVID-19 pandemic to racial turmoil, 2020 hasn't been easy for America's children to digest.

"We will sit with them and listen to them and just come alongside them so they don't feel so alone," Deanna Lacny, the executive director at Rock House Kids, said.

Rock House Kids closed its doors due to the pandemic. When it was finally time to re-open, protests and riots broke out across the county.

"We had an 11th grade girl who is just frustrated she's like 'We just got out of punishment, and now we're back into time out,'" Lacny said.

Lacny and Rosetry both work to guide kids through this difficult time. Both recognize children are the ones who hold the key to the future.

"It's important that we are not sheltering our children from this, not trying to make sure that they don't see this because these are the people that are going to change the world," Rosetry said.