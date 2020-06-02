Rockford Chamber of Commerce warns businesses ahead of possible riots

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce announced an update for businesses ahead of possible riots tonight.

"We are incredibly outraged and saddened by the senseless murder of George Floyd," the Rockford Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post. "We collectively need to encourage a peaceful approach to finding justice and a solution to this crisis."

The chamber advised business owners to:

Remain alert and on the side of caution Maintain an awareness of your business surroundings Report unusual activity to local police

The Rockford Police Department increased the number of officers in the community, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The chamber said it will be in contact with the mayor and Rockford Police to update businesses as necessary.