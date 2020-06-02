Retired police officer killed during a break-in in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retired police officer was shot and killed last night in St Louis after looters broke into a pawn shop.

According to the AP, David Dorn, 77, was found dead in front of Lee's Pawn & Jewelry. Dorn was a retired St. Louis police officer.

No one has been arrested yet, police said.

The shooting and theft at the pawn shop was posted on Facebook Live, according to the AP. The video has since been taken down.

Police have not released information on the shooting that occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.