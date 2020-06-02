Emotional and peaceful rally sparks conversations about race, police brutality

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A peaceful and emotional rally was held Tuesday evening in Haskell Park in Rockford, with protesters raising their voices against police brutality, and in the name of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis while in police custody.



The rally follows one held Saturday, where thousands of people marched peacefully. Then, a second wave of protesters continued to gather in what turned out to be a chaotic and violent night.

As the event began Tuesday, speakers told of their struggles as black people not just in their lifetime but since slave ships crossed the Atlantic to America.

"You have a community of people who feel like they haven't been heard not just now but for hundreds of years — as far as they can trace back their lineage," one speaker said.

He told of his experiences interacting with police, retail workers, and officials who have treated him as less than because of the color of his skin.

Throughout the event, more black attendees spoke about their experiences with racism.

One of the speakers attended Civil Rights protests in the 1960s. On Tuesday, he returned to the Rockford rally to fight for the same issues he fought for more than 50 years ago.

"They've been putting their foots on our necks for years," he said.

"How can they tell us how we feel when they haven't walked a mile in our shoes? They ain't seen your brother or sister get scared or beat up by the police."

"This is not only about police brutality. This is about racism," one protester from Kenya said.

While at the protest, Rockford Youth Activism read its list of demands to move forward to improve the treatment of black people in Rockford.

After speeches ended, event organizers advised attendees not to march in order to keep the event peaceful and organized.

Approximately 15 minutes after speeches ended, the rally spilled out of Haskell Park and onto the streets of downtown Rockford.

The group marched and chanted "We want peace," "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" throughout downtown before returning to Haskell Park.

Once returning to the park, organizers and some attendees debated marching to Rockford Police District 1headquarters.

Event organizers decided not to march in a pivotal moment in the evening. As Anthony Fort Jr., an attendee, said "I heard a lot of people say 'We're gonna march, but where are we going?'... We have to think 'Where can we go for it to mean something?'"

Anthony Fort Jr.

Not only were attendees there for themselves, and their brothers and sisters, but also for their children.



"I never want my daughter to be George Floyd," Ashley D Williams said. "She's already been subjected to racism and I don't want her to go through that again."



"I have two sons. I have two little boys, 1 and 2. I look at them and I'm afraid," one attendee said. "My passion comes out of fear, out of fear for their lives. So I feel like I need to stand up for them as much as I can until they grow up and I can't be there to protect them."

Ashley D. Williams

The rally against police violence at Haskell Park officially ended around 7:30 p.m., according to event organizers. Anything that occurred afterward was unrelated to the original rally, the organizers said.



There was a group of people who continued to march down State Street on Tuesday night. They headed toward Rockford Police District 3 headquarters, and then abruptly turned around.



At one point, protesters kneeled in front of a police squad car, it backed up, and then bottles were thrown from the group. However, the crowd and tensions dissipated and people walked back to Haskell Park. There, a spirited debate continued about systemic issues and how the movement could move forward.



The night ended peacefully, with the group agreeing to work on an action plan to end end racism and police brutality.