Police: No credible information about a KKK rally at Haskell Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say there is no credible information about a KKK rally or KKK members attending the protest in Haskell Park.

Rockford Police tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that neither the KKK nor a similar organization are confirmed to be at the protest.

Rumors of a possible KKK rally floated around social media throughout the day on Tuesday.

WREX reporters are at Haskell Park where peaceful protesters gathered against Rockford Police violence. Currently, reporters on the ground have not seen KKK members or anti-black demonstrations.