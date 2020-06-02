Mercyhealth, Molina Healthcare reach deal to serve Medicaid patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth says it has reached an agreement with Molina Healthcare to serve Medicaid members in the Rockford region nearly 6 weeks after the health system announced the ending of the partnership.

Medicaid patients with Molina Healthcare will be able to have "full in-network access to Mercyhealth’s integrated hospitals, physicians and services including specialty pediatric and obstetric services, primary care and adult services," for patients in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties, according to the health system.

“We are happy Molina Healthcare has joined in our efforts to maintain our commitment to Medicaid members,” said Javon R. Bea, President and CEO of Mercyhealth. “This is a positive step in the right direction in doing what is right for the Rockford region and we look forward to providing exceptional, compassionate care to our patients.”

On April 22, Mercyhealth announced it would no longer accept Medicaid patients with IlliniCare, Meridian and Molina Medicaid, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield. Mercyhealth hasn't announced an update for Medicaid patients wil IlliniCare, Meridian or Blue Cross Blue Shield.

According to the hospital system, patients with IlliniCare and Meridian now have 49 days as of Tuesday to find another healthcare provider, doctor and hospital. Patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid have under 5 months.

Mercyhealth says it is continuing negotiations with the state in regards to Medicaid managed care reimbursement. Medicaid patients have options to continue health care at Mercyhealth. To assist, Medicaid patients are encouraged to contact Illinois Client Enrollment Services at 877-912-8880 to discuss their insurance anniversary date and available options.