ROCKFORD (WREX) — From now until Sunday, you won't be able to do any late-night grocery shopping at Schnucks.

The grocer is closing all its stores at 7 p.m. until June 7. Stores will still open at 7 a.m., pharmacies at 9 a.m.

The grocery chain said it's due to protests. The St. Louis-based company released a statement saying, " We continue to pray for justice, equity, and peace for our communities."