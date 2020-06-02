Auburn High School COVID-19 testing site closes early due to lack of test kits, will reopen on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 testing site at Auburn High School will reopen for normal hours Wednesday after closing early Tuesday due to not having enough test kits for the entire day.

That's according to the Winnebago County Health Department. The testing site closed at 3 p.m. It is getting a shipment overnight and will be open from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine on Parkview Avenue also reopens Wednesday after being closed Tuesday due to protests. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.