Activists choose to change the way they protest in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of activists held another rally against police brutality and racism on Tuesday at Haskell Park in Rockford.

After people spoke about their experiences with racism, the group began to march toward downtown.

But when they reached the downtown area, the group decided to go back to Haskell Park, rather than marching to the Rockford Police Department District 1 Building.

The group says they decided to peacefully protest back at Haskell Park to help promote their message.