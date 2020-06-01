WATCH: Rockford Police release video of suspected looters vehicles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for your help in identifying vehicles which are suspected to be involved in looting across the city.



The video from the parking lot of Gruno’s on Perryville Road. The video shows cars possibly linked to the looting incidents on Saturday night.



On Monday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said a total of 18 people were arrested from Saturday night through Monday morning, several for looting.



O'Shea says some of the people are from out of town, but they're all well organized.

“Some of these packs of cars that have been driving through the city ... 10, 15, 20 cars, looping in, looping around, driving recklessly, determining whether or not they’re going to go break into this particular business,” O'Shea said.

Anyone with information on these vehicles are being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.