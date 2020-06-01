Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is deriding the nation's governors as "weak" and demanding tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of more violent protests in dozens of American cities.



Trump spoke Monday to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the local leaders they "have to get much tougher" amid nationwide protests and criticizing their responses.



The days of protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.



They turned violent in several cities, with looting and mayhem, and fires ignited in the park across from the White House.