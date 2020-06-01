Snappers awaiting baseball’s decision

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Snappers await a decision on the season from Major League Baseball, as the League and the Player's Association go back and forth on how the season will potentially look.

"They're trying to figure out what's going on with them and we'll follow suit from that point," Snappers General Manager Jeff Gray said. "All we can do is be ready and be excited and prepared for whatever word comes down. We're hopeful we'll be able to play and do what we do here at the stadium."

With the baseball season in jeopardy, Minor League teams are facing financial issues.

"We're a small business," Gray, one of four full-time employees currently working at Pohlman Field, said. "I'm not sure people understand that. We're not owned by the big league affiliate. We have all the struggles of a small business here. Not being able to get people out to the ballpark and enjoying the fun family entertainment we offer is difficult. Those are the struggles."

There is optimism for the future. Beloit is slated to get a new stadium, with hopes to break ground in the next couple of weeks.

"So it's really exciting for the new ballpark with plans of opening up sometime in '21," Gray said. "It will be a totally new environment, new feel. Really exciting for the Stateline region and Beloit."

The Snappers just want to get back to what makes baseball special.

"We're in the memory-making business," Gray said. "I miss having grandparents bring their grandkids out to the ballgame. Parents get to spend time with their kids away from life's worries. It's a 9-inning vacation to get people not thinking about the ails of life. It's something that hopefully we'll be able to get back to soon. That's the kind of thing we need with all the craziness in the world."

The Snappers hope they can provide a little baseball therapy at some point this summer.