Rockford staffing agency hosts virtual job fairs every Wednesday in June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockford employment agency readjusted to online job fairs in hopes to employ some of the thousands who lost their jobs in the economic landslide.

Rockford's Express Employment Professionals is a staffing agency that connects qualified candidates with businesses that are hiring in the Rockford region. During the ongoing pandemic, it moved to hosting job fairs online to both keep people safe and to connect the those who lost employment in our area to new opportunities.

"What other business could you be in when you have such an impact on people's lives? And just helping people is what it's all about," Owner Matt Giebel said. "It's the way I was raised and I'm glad to pass it on."

The first virtual job fair is Wednesday June 3 and will be held each Wednesday in June from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those looking for a job just need to register for a 30-minute time slot on the agency's website. If you have questions, you can call the agency at (815) 708-0991. It is located at 2477 Eastrock Dr., Rockford.