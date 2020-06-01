Rockford Police say 6 more arrested after looting incidents Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Six more people have been arrested after several other businesses were looted across the city of Rockford on Sunday.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted early Monday morning that there were "some looting activities" that led to the arrest of 6 people. Police did not specifically identify which businesses were affected.

PUBLIC SAFETY UPDATE: As we anticipated, there were some looting activities last night. Six individuals were arrested. Thank you to the public for calling in suspicious activity. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 1, 2020

Police received multiple reports of looting both Saturday night and Sunday following a rally, march and protest on Saturday.

Several businesses across the area were damaged Saturday night and with the potential threat of more violence Sunday, several stores, including large box stores like Wal-Mart, decided to close its doors early for safety precautions.

Rockford Police have asked residents and local businesses to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity or criminal acts to authorities.

This is a developing story and 13 News will bring you a complete list of businesses affected by looting throughout the day.