ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clodius & Company was among the businesses damaged on Saturday night after what started as a peaceful protest turned violence in Rockford. According to owner Mark Clodius, a police response took only two minutes, since the building was previously a bank. Clodius and his staff are still working to clean up the store, and police are working on identifying who may have broken into the store.

"Purposeful activity came out here, and that was criminal, it was not of passion," Clodius said. He said the police department was a big help during the chaos. "They were awesome, they were overwhelmed but they were still here for us. Yes, physically we're shaken, but we know that the most important thing is the people and that no one is hurt."

The store is closed until further notice.