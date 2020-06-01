Rockford activist says local marches can help stop racism in American

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As people continue to protest the death of George Floyd and others who have died, a Rockford activist is asking the community to understand the impact small town protest can have. Byrant Moore says history has shown that many small towns were the site of historical events during the Civil Rights movement.

"Smaller cities have a better chance at building those coalitions, especially racial coalitions. Where did the marches for civil rights happen? Selma, Birmingham Alabama, these are not big cities," said Byrant.

He says cities like Rockford can lead as an example of how changes can be made. He adds while local marches are important to local communities, they also help push forward the national movement.

"You see for me, I carry the blackness where ever I go. So it's not a matter of me thinking 'well if the Rockford Police change I am safe, no I am not. Because we maneuver everywhere," said Byrant. "It takes someone to step up and make a change that the world can see and say, "that's the change we need to make."

He says he hopes people will recognize the impact of change at every level of our country.