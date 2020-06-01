Representative Maurice West working with group of local leaders to organize “listening tours” between citizens and police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 67th District Representative Maurice West says it's time to think outside the box.

"The conversation that needs to be had now are unfamiliar voices expressing themselves to the powers that be," says West.

West believes it's vital to hear from not just city and organization leaders, but everyday citizens from across the community. He says he's working with other black community leaders as well as leaders like Mayor Tom McNamara and Chief Dan O'Shea to have those voices heard.

"So that means listening tours with the mayor, listening tours our police officers need to have," says West. "Hearing the hearts and hearing the cries of everyday people and how they feel in our community. Don't come up with solutions just hear them out. We'll l follow up with you to come up with solutions but we first need to hear what's really really going on."

West says the goal of these listening tours would be to provide a platform to residents in neighborhoods across the city to speak directly to city leaders and police. While the details of exactly how they'll look and when they'll happen are still being ironed out, West says he knows time is of the essence.

"It needs to happen sooner than later," says West. "We can't wait weeks on end to do it. There's no better way to say it but we have to capitalize on this moment and have these conversations now while the feelings are raw."

Response to the idea is already positive according to West, with one law enforcement agency already trying to meet the group halfway.

"I have state police on standby," says West. "State police reached out to me and said we will be more than willing to be part of these listening tours and let us know will have officers ready."

West says the group met yesterday, today, and has plans to gather tomorrow to organize these events.