Pritzker to no longer hold daily press briefings, no local COVID-19 update on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the state is now in Phase 3 of the "Restore Illinois" plan, it means less press conferences.

On Friday, the governor's office announced they will no longer be hosting a daily update on the state of the coronavirus across the state.

However, the governor said he will still hold press conferences as necessary.

Locally, there will be no COVID-19 press conference on Monday, June 1. Instead, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will be in a press conference with Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The press conference will be about the protests over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the city says there will be a local press conference on COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4.

You can watch Monday's 2:30 press conference here.

