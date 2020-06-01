Prepare for a hot and steamy Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers are clearing the Stateline as a mid-level disturbance moves south with our increasing heights. Winds are shifting southwesterly to drive in warmer air and moisture. This all sets the stage for a much warmer and humid week.

Overnight Breeze:

Temperatures for the Stateline stayed mild and dry for the past 3 days, but all that changes overnight. A frontal zone is pushing warmer air and moisture into the Stateline driving in a hot and humid Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southwest and gusts as high as 30 MPH. Temperatures for the night will reflect the change with lows only making down to the upper 60's.

Southwesterly winds are ushering in more moisture overnight.

Tuesday's Summer Preview:

However, the biggest changes are not felt until Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 80's, but there should not be any surprise if we make it into the 90's. Regardless of where temperatures fall, we are going to feel like the 90's. The humid air ushered in along our frontal zone will bring dew points well into the 60's. Thankfully, there will be an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. Hopefully, winds gusting near 20 MPH will help us cool down. Hooray!

Heading into the evening on Tuesday, we start to see more changes. Clouds move back into the area Tuesday with a chance for showers and storms. However, there is also a slight cool-down possible.

Temperatures are warming up and feeling evening hotter for Tuesday.

Slightly cooler midweek:

As a cold frontal boundary swings through, it's going to lose some of its steam as it pushes south. This is going to result in another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon, especially south of I-88. Storm strength for both late Tuesday night into Wednesday are on a 1 out of 5 when it comes to severe weather potential. Locally, temperatures are going to be a hair cooler Wednesday when compared to Tuesday.