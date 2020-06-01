New COVID-19 related deaths reported in Stephenson and Ogle counties

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) -- Four county health departments in the Stateline are reporting new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

The Stephenson County Health Department said a man in his 80's with COVID-19 died. Stephenson County is now up to 5 deaths and 211 cases. Three new cases of the virus were reported on Monday. The county has seen 92 people recover from the disease.

Ogle County Health Department is also announcing a new death of a resident with the virus. This makes 4 deaths total in Ogle County. In addition, an increase of 7 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday. So far, Ogle County has 218 cases and 169 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Boone County Health Department also reported its 12th death of a resident at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility has died from COVID-19. Boone County now sits at 18 deaths, 469 confirmed cases and 259 recoveries.

The Winnebago County Health Department also said its county has 4 new deaths with a death toll now at 63. A total of 41 new cases were confirmed on Monday bringing its overall amount to 2,283. Among those cases, 726 residents have recovered.

DeKalb County Health Department said its county has 3 new cases on Monday. The county is at 431 cases overall, 4 deaths and 179 recoveries.