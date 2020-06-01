Multiple police agencies respond to Stockton after unverified threats

STOCKTON, Ill (WREX) -- Stockton Police are investigating what the department calls possible threats, and says multiple police agencies are in the small town to "respond to any incidents that may arise."

The department called the threats have not been verified. The department did not say what the threats were.

In a Facebook post, Stockton Police says it will keep people updated as the investigation continues.

13 WREX has reached out to Stockton Police for more information, we have not heard back.