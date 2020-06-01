Meteorological summer brings hot, humid conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following a gorgeous weekend full of sunshine and comfortably low humidity, a more summer-like pattern is unfolding for the week ahead.

Building heat and humidity is going to result in temperatures feeling like they are in the lower 90s.

Start of summer:

The astronomical start to the summer season is still technically a few weeks away, but meteorological summer starts Monday. The heat and humidity that is typical of the summer months remains at bay for the short-term.

A few late-morning showers are possible Monday.

Monday features quite a bit of cloud cover and could lead to a few scattered showers through the second half of the morning through the afternoon. This activity is riding along the northern periphery of a building ridge. Rain should taper off by the afternoon, with some clearing possible. As the day progresses, breezy weather returns to the forecast. Southerly wind gusts could approach 30 miles per hour.

Southerly winds are going to ramp the humidity up as well as the summer-like heat.

Tuesday's scorcher:

Heat ramps up going into the day on Tuesday. Highs approach the upper 80s and some areas could even see their first 90° day of the year. The building ridge early in the week is going to also bring the humidity back, with dew points in the 60s expected Tuesday.

Sunshine is going to be the rule of thumb for much of Tuesday, but all eyes are going to be on an approaching line of thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. Some of these storms could pack a punch, especially towards the Wisconsin border. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but gusty winds and large hail are all on the table as potential threats.

The threat for severe weather is pretty low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but it climbs closer to the Wisconsin border.

Slightly cooler midweek:

As a cold frontal boundary swings through, it's going to lose some of its steam as it pushes south. This is going to result in another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon, especially south of I-88. Locally, temperatures are going to be a hair cooler Wednesday when compared to Tuesday.