Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained, death ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A medical examiner in Minnesota has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, and says Floyd’s heart stopped while he was being restrained by police and had his neck suppressed.

The report Monday listed as “other significant conditions” that Floyd suffered from heart disease and hypertension, had fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

Earlier in the day, Floyd's family released An autopsy commissioned for George Floyd's family found that Floyd died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes and ignored his cries of distress, the Floyd family's attorneys said Monday.

A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, and three other officers were fired.

Bystander video showed the officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee on Floyd’s death despite his “I can’t breathe” cries until Floyd eventually stopped moving.



His death has sparked days of protest, some violent, across the nation.