Macy’s at CherryVale Mall opens its doors for customers Monday

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The Macy's at the CherryVale Mall reopened its doors for customers on Monday.



The store will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Cherryvale,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

For customers shopping in store, Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help combat any potential health concerns, complying with the CDC’s recommended protocol.



This includes frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.



Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day.