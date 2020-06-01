Louisville police chief fired after fatal shooting during protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Riot police firing tear gas have scattered a protest crowd in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.



That came hours after Monday's firing of the city's police chief in the uproar over the early morning shooting death of a popular restaurant owner by security forces.



David McAtee, owner of a Louisville barbecue spot, died while police and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid protests over a previous police shooting in Kentucky's largest city.



Police said they were responding to gunfire from a crowd.



Louisville's mayor announced Police Chief Steve Conrad was fired, saying officers involved in the shooting had failed to activate body cameras.