Intruders break into Peoria Zoo overnight; officials say donkeys safely returned after being released

PEORIA (WEEK) --The Peoria Zoo was broken into overnight and two donkeys were released from their contact area by intruders, the Peoria Park District reported Monday morning

Both donkeys were safely returned to their barn and are under observation, according to a Facebook post by the park district.

A lock was also broken in the incident.

"We are working with local authorities to review video footage of the incident," the post read.

The break-in at the Peoria Zoo is just one of several damaging incidents throughout the city overnight.

Several businesses were damaged and fires set to cars and dumpsters through early morning Monday.