Illinois reports less than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The state of Illinois is reporting less than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 974 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.



The state also reported 23 new deaths related to the virus.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.

Monday marked the first week day without a daily press briefing from Gov. Pritzker's office. His office says they will no longer be doing daily updates, but rather do updates when necessary.