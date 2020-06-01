Gov. Pritzker activates the IL National Guard to assist with protests

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with protests throughout the state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"It is difficult to put into words the damage that has happened to our community over the weekend," Pritzker said during a media briefing.

Around 375 Illinois National Guard members joined local law enforcement in Chicago to assist with protests.

Pritzker announced 250 additional members of the National Guard have been called in to help cities throughout Illinois deal with issues like looting.

Pritzker warned protesters of damaging small business who the COVID-19 pandemic already affected. It's "a difficult second rebuilding to ask of people," he said.

"I'd echo the governor's call for peace, peace across our state as each of our communities continue to try to rebuild from COVID-19 and now are dealing with this particular situation," Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely said.