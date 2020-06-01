Gas prices drop in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After weeks of rising, gas prices fall almost five cents in the last week in Rockford, according to GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.06 in the city. Prices are forty cents higher than a month ago, but almost 78 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average remained roughly the same, rising less than a penny. The average price nationwide is at $1.97.