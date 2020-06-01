City of Freeport to form a committee on social justice

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport announced today it will form a committee on social justice.

"As a society, we cannot tolerate racism and it is a very important time for people to be heard," Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller said. "As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another.”

Elected officials, community leaders, ministers, and the general public have the oppertunity to review and make recommendations on issues in the Freeport area.

Before the community can get involved, the committee has to be approved by City Council. The council must approve the rules and regulations for the potential committee before it can operate.

The City anticipates committee approval will be on the June 8 agenda, city officials said.

The announcement follows protests in Freeport last night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.