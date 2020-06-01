Freeport officials to impose a curfew after weekend protests

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller imposed a curfew starting tonight at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. tomorrow following Sunday night's protests.

"The City of Freeport respects First Amendment rights," Miller said. "However, this must be done without bringing more pain and destruction to our City."

Miller called the curfew "a precaution, and in preparation for potential additional vandalism and violence."

On Sunday night, Freeport and many other communities across the country protested the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the mayor, FPD responded to multiple calls about property damage and violence over the weekend.

"Violence, looting and property destruction only causes more suffering," Miller said. "I urge our citizens to voice their thoughts in a safe and peaceful manner. As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another."

The Freeport Police Department will enforce the curfew, according to Miller.

Anyone traveling to and from work, for medical care, fleeing from danger will be exempt as well as law enforcement, public officials, and media members.