Four new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, 41 new confirmed cases

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new COVID-19 deaths and cases on Monday.

The health department is announcing 4 new deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll in the county up to 63.

The county also reported 41 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is up to 2,283.

19,223 coronavirus tests in Winnebago County have come back negative.

A total of 726 residents have recovered from the virus.

Below is a list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.