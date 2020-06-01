City of Rochelle cancels 4th of July fireworks show

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Another Stateline city has canceled its 4th of July celebration for this year.



On Friday, the City of Rochelle announced it won't be having its 4th of July fireworks this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The city says the Rochelle Park District and Flight Deck have also canceled their respective fireworks show.



In a Facebook post, the city says the three organizations have put a significant amount of consideration into this decision and ultimately the health and safety of the staff and residents must be considered first.



The three entities are open to the possibility of a fall show if gathering restrictions are lifted.