Belvidere Police: Exits shutting down tonight

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Police Department posted on Facebook Monday night about the Illinois Department of Transportation closing some exits to I-90 in town.

Those exits are at I-90 and Genoa Road and I-90 and Irene Road. The closures start at 7:15 p.m.

The post did not specifically mention that this was in response to recent protests and looting across the state and country.

13 WREX spoke with the Belvidere Police Department Monday night before the post appeared on Facebook asking if it was preparing for any protests. Police said they had extra patrols in the area and that businesses were told to close at their discretion.