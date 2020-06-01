 Skip to Content

Amazon changing delivery operations as riots continue

(NBC) — Amazon is making adjustments to work with ongoing riots and protests throughout the United States.

The e-commerce giant is changing it delivery routes or scaling back delivery operations.

According to Reuters, the move is to ensure the safety of its teams in a handful of U-S cities.

It did not elaborate on where or how much it would impact delivery times.

Amazon's announcement came just after Target announced it would close some stores because of riots and looting.

NBC News

