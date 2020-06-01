Amazon changing delivery operations as riots continue
(NBC) — Amazon is making adjustments to work with ongoing riots and protests throughout the United States.
The e-commerce giant is changing it delivery routes or scaling back delivery operations.
According to Reuters, the move is to ensure the safety of its teams in a handful of U-S cities.
It did not elaborate on where or how much it would impact delivery times.
Amazon's announcement came just after Target announced it would close some stores because of riots and looting.