After downtown Chicago protests, unrest spreads to suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) - While Chicago officials took extraordinary steps Sunday to patrol and restrict access to the city's downtown in the hopes of preventing further chaos after a night of protests over the death of George Floyd, reports of vandalism and unrest cropped up throughout the day in the city's neighborhoods and suburbs.



Vandals smashed store windows at a shoe store and cellphone shop in the heavily-Mexican Little Village neighborhood.



Multiple suburban shopping malls were closed out of caution, including in North Riverside where police reported a "large disturbance."



Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who ordered an indefinite nightly 9 p.m. curfew, said the Illinois National Guard had been requested to help keep order.