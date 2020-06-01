2 killed during demonstrations in town outside Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials in the Chicago suburb of Cicero say two people were killed during unrest as protests continued over the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.



Town spokesman Ray Hanania said in addition to the deaths, 60 people were arrested Monday.



He didn't provide additional information about those killed, but claimed "outside agitators" deterred by the closing of downtown Chicago entered the town.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her decision to put tight restrictions on downtown saying Monday that vandalism and violence following protests over Floyd's death "spread like a wildfire" to neighborhoods.